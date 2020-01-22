Piper Sandler Weighs in on Bank of America Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.32 per share for the year.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $34.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $308.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.05. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd lifted its stake in Bank of America by 85.0% during the third quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% during the third quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,862,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.