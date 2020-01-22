Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BancFirst Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will earn $4.15 per share for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on BancFirst from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

BANF opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.83. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $50.19 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.86.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 28.48%. The firm had revenue of $109.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.60 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of BancFirst by 1,267.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $292,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $292,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kelly Foster sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $2,139,750 in the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

