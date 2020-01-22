FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mplx Lp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mplx in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Sighinolfi now expects that the pipeline company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mplx’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.07.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $25.68 on Monday. Mplx has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.75 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Mplx’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mplx by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 945,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,366 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after acquiring an additional 215,331 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,767 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 285,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 31,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

