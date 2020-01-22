Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CoreSite Realty Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:COR)

CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for CoreSite Realty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CoreSite Realty’s FY2021 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

COR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $117.61 on Monday. CoreSite Realty has a 1 year low of $92.18 and a 1 year high of $123.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.54, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 888.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,050,000 after acquiring an additional 858,903 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 424.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 372,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,915,000 after acquiring an additional 301,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 48.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 333,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,516,000 after acquiring an additional 108,953 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 62.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 254,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98,075 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,590.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $90,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,881 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,700 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.44%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

