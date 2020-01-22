Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a report released on Monday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst J. Rodrigues now forecasts that the company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.03.

Choice Properties REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.55). The business had revenue of C$340.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

Earnings History and Estimates for Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP)

