FY2020 EPS Estimates for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated Cut by KeyCorp (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.75 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.40. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ATI. ValuEngine raised Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegheny Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE:ATI opened at $17.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. Allegheny Technologies has a 52-week low of $17.03 and a 52-week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.27.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the third quarter worth about $125,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

