Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Aphria Inc (NYSE:APHA) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Aphria in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.40 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Aphria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Pi Financial set a $9.00 price objective on Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Aphria in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.30 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $5.32 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 2.78. Aphria has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $10.95.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aphria by 76.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Aphria during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Aphria by 40.6% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Aphria during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Aphria by 14.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Company Profile

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

