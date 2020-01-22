Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for National Bank Holdings Corp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for National Bank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $77.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.37 million. National Bank had a net margin of 24.51% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised shares of National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th.

NBHC stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.06. National Bank has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 244,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 5.3% during the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Bank by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

