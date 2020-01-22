Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.41.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $19.40 on Monday. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.84, a P/E/G ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 385,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,841,000 after buying an additional 167,639 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,083,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,233,000 after buying an additional 29,724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,075,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 324,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,766,000 after buying an additional 27,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $50,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $93,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 10,253 shares of company stock worth $187,926 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $280,500. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.