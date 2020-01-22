Q4 2020 Earnings Forecast for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush raised their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $17.54 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.59. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 536.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $191,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansoor Raza Mirza sold 2,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,056 shares in the company, valued at $41,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,510 over the last ninety days. 11.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

