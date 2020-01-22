Brokers Set Expectations for Eagle Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.08 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $87.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.61 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 31.39%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Boenning Scattergood lowered Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.75.

Shares of EGBN stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day moving average of $44.71. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $60.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,830,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,481,000 after buying an additional 163,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,386,000 after buying an additional 29,223 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,259,000 after buying an additional 80,785 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 678.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 356,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,904,000 after buying an additional 310,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3,635.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,802,000 after buying an additional 266,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

