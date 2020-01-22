Brokers Set Expectations for Century Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $920.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 5,668.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 720,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after buying an additional 409,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Century Communities by 299.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 208,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

See Also: Support Level

Earnings History and Estimates for Century Communities (NYSE:CCS)

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokers Set Expectations for Century Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Century Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Baozun Inc
Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Baozun Inc
easyJet Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
easyJet Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank
Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Newriver Reit
Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Newriver Reit
Sirius Real Estate’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Sirius Real Estate’s Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Workspace Group
Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Workspace Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report