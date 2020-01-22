Brokers Set Expectations for Century Communities Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CCS)

Century Communities Inc (NYSE:CCS) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Century Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the construction company will earn $4.12 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.50. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $573.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.22 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $30.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $920.36 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Century Communities has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $34.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.59.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 82.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,671,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,664 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 5,668.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 733,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,484,000 after buying an additional 720,321 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Century Communities by 32.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,684,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,785,000 after buying an additional 409,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Century Communities by 299.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,410,000 after buying an additional 208,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new stake in Century Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $5,702,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in metropolitan areas in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

