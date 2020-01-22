Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Baozun in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Chong now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Baozun’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $210.29 million for the quarter. Baozun had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 14.32%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BZUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of BZUN opened at $35.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 3.03. Baozun has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $56.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Baozun by 17.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 61,885.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 6.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the second quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

