easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,240 ($16.31) price objective on easyJet and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Commerzbank upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their target price on easyJet from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,280 ($16.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,359.33 ($17.88).

Get easyJet alerts:

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,517 ($19.96) on Wednesday. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,557.50 ($20.49). The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,426.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,187.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Insiders bought a total of 32 shares of company stock worth $44,271 over the last three months.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.