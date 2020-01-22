Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 244 ($3.21) to GBX 232 ($3.05) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 200 ($2.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newriver Reit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 228.67 ($3.01).

Shares of LON:NRR opened at GBX 187.60 ($2.47) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 186.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.11. The company has a market capitalization of $574.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.38. Newriver Reit has a 12-month low of GBX 143.20 ($1.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 246 ($3.24).

Newriver Reit Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

