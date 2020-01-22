Sirius Real Estate’s (SRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Sirius Real Estate (LON:SRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 75 ($0.99) to GBX 83 ($1.09) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Sirius Real Estate alerts:

LON:SRE opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.17) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $919.58 million and a P/E ratio of 7.50. Sirius Real Estate has a twelve month low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 92.50 ($1.22). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 75.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

In other Sirius Real Estate news, insider James Peggie purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.09) per share, with a total value of £29,880 ($39,305.45).

Sirius Real Estate Company Profile

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.