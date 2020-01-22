Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 997.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

Analyst Recommendations for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

