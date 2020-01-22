Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for Workspace Group (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group (LON:WKP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WKP. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 755 ($9.93) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Workspace Group to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Shares of LON WKP opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 997.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.78.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

