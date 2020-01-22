Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $79.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.29 and its 200 day moving average is $74.53. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $66.42 and a 52 week high of $79.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The bank reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,417,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,950,000 after acquiring an additional 48,841 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,125,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,507,000 after acquiring an additional 576,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter worth $4,023,000. 41.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Montreal (BMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.