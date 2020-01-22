Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $138.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

