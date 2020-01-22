Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $138.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.38% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Argus lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.86.
Shares of ADS stock opened at $111.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.03. Alliance Data Systems has a 52 week low of $99.20 and a 52 week high of $182.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.
In other Alliance Data Systems news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $15,772,915.01. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $734,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $937,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Alliance Data Systems
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.
Recommended Story: Profit Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.