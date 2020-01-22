Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.82.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $46.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $54.27.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,625,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,481 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 14,319.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,289,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259,404 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 450.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,237,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,168 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,530,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 105,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,036,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,073,000 after acquiring an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

