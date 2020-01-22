Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Price Target to $48.00

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $39.00 price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.33.

Shares of NYSE:BEP opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.48 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $48.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.26.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $642.00 million for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 1.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 11,408 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 224.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

