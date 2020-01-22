Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.38.

ALSN stock opened at $47.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $41.26 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Allison Transmission’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Allison Transmission will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,139.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 2,133.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

