Citigroup (NYSE:C) Receives Buy Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $79.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.