Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Rating Increased to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $51.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $47.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.30% from the company’s current price.

BBU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

BBU opened at $43.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.44. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $44.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Business Partners will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBU. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 13.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 6,910.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Business Partners during the third quarter worth about $814,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 42.2% during the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 91,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

