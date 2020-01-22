Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cango (NYSE:CANG) to “Hold”

Cango (NYSE:CANG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cango Inc. provides an automotive transaction service platform which connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers and other industry participants primarily in China. It offer automotive financing services which include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, car buyers and after-market services to car buyers. Cango Inc. is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

CANG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Cango from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Cango from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

NYSE:CANG opened at $8.36 on Monday. Cango has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $6.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cango had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company had revenue of $49.15 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cango will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

