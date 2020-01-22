Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) & Textmunication Holdgings (NASDAQ:TXHD) Financial Survey

Textmunication Holdgings (OTCMKTS:TXHD) and Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.9% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.0% of Textmunication Holdgings shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Bottomline Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Textmunication Holdgings -267.80% -9,868.09% -591.58% Bottomline Technologies 2.10% 5.75% 3.26%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Textmunication Holdgings and Bottomline Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Textmunication Holdgings $1.07 million 2.76 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies $421.96 million 5.71 $9.43 million $0.97 56.46

Bottomline Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Textmunication Holdgings.

Risk & Volatility

Textmunication Holdgings has a beta of -2.47, meaning that its stock price is 347% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies has a beta of 1.1, meaning that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Textmunication Holdgings and Bottomline Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Textmunication Holdgings 0 0 0 0 N/A Bottomline Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50

Bottomline Technologies has a consensus target price of $53.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Bottomline Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bottomline Technologies is more favorable than Textmunication Holdgings.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies beats Textmunication Holdgings on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Textmunication Holdgings

Textmunication Holdings, Inc. provides mobile marketing solutions, rewards, and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates an online mobile marketing platform that provides mobile coupons, mobile voting/polls, multimedia messaging, text messaging, Web widgets/online forms, and loyalty and rewards programs; and SMS reminders related to various appointments, anniversaries, b-days, oil changes, tune ups, and other events, as well as offers APIs that integrates with various systems or applications. It serves quick service restaurants; gyms, and health and fitness facilities; casinos, golf courses, bowling centers, and comedy clubs; retail stores; real estate and insurance sectors; digital marketing agencies; and investor relation firms, as well as bars, salons, and medical professionals. The company is based in Pleasant Hill, California.

About Bottomline Technologies

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement. It also provides digital banking solutions that provide payments, cash management, and online banking solutions to financial institutions; and cloud-based legal spend management solutions and services that integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions that monitor, replay, and analyze user behavior and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; and payment and document automation solutions to automate a range of business documents and supply chain processes, as well as related Web-based delivery and document archive. Further, it provides healthcare solutions for patient registration, electronic signature, mobile document, and payments; and consulting, project implementation, and training services, as well as sells printers, check papers, and magnetic ink character recognition toners. The company serves customers in the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

