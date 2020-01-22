C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) vs. PennantPark Investment (OTCMKTS:PNNT) Financial Contrast

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) and PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares C-Bond Systems and PennantPark Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A PennantPark Investment 14.20% 7.51% 3.50%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for C-Bond Systems and PennantPark Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score C-Bond Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A PennantPark Investment 1 2 1 0 2.00

PennantPark Investment has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.95%. Given PennantPark Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PennantPark Investment is more favorable than C-Bond Systems.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares C-Bond Systems and PennantPark Investment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio C-Bond Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PennantPark Investment $112.11 million 3.99 $15.93 million $0.66 10.11

PennantPark Investment has higher revenue and earnings than C-Bond Systems.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of PennantPark Investment shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PennantPark Investment beats C-Bond Systems on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About C-Bond Systems

C-Bond Systems, Inc. operates as a material development company. Its products include C-Bond NanoShield, a patented nanotechnology windshield glass strengthening and hydrophobic all-in-one performance system to improve windshield safety and performance; C-Bond I, a patented non-toxic water-based nanotechnology solution to enhance the strength of glass and improve the performance properties of window film-to-glass products; and C-Bond BRS, a ballistic resistant film system that enhances the structural integrity of glass. The company sells its products in the United States. C-Bond Systems, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail. It invests in equity securities and debt transactions through preferred stock, common stock, warrants, options, subordinated loans, mezzanine loans, and senior secured loans. It seeks to invest in companies based in the United States. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million and $50 million in its portfolio companies. Its mezzanine loans, senior secured loans, and other investments in its portfolio companies are between $15 million and $50 million. The fund may also make non-control equity and debt investments.

