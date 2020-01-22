Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1.99

Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:WBA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$1.99 ($1.41) and last traded at A$1.99 ($1.41), with a volume of 484522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.98 ($1.40).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$1.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.06 million and a P/E ratio of -76.35.

Webster Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs Company Profile (ASX:WBA)

Webster Limited operates as an agribusiness company in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Agriculture and Horticulture. It produces annual row crops, including cotton, wheat, maize, walnuts, and almonds, as well as breeds livestock; and other crops, such as corn, cereals, and legumes. The company also exports its products in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.

