James Hardie Industries (ASX:JHX) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.78

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

James Hardie Industries plc (ASX:JHX) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as A$30.78 ($21.83) and last traded at A$30.32 ($21.50), with a volume of 509756 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$30.32 ($21.50).

The business’s 50 day moving average is A$28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$24.53. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.99.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile (ASX:JHX)

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

