RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.43

Shares of RESMED/IDR UNRESTR (ASX:RMD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as A$23.43 ($16.62) and last traded at A$23.13 ($16.40), with a volume of 621269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$23.26 ($16.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$22.46 and its 200-day moving average price is A$20.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.97.

RESMED/IDR UNRESTR Company Profile (ASX:RMD)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

