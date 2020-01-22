CSR (ASX:CSR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.08

CSR Limited (ASX:CSR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$5.08 ($3.60) and last traded at A$5.04 ($3.57), with a volume of 694589 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$5.04 ($3.57).

The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$4.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.35.

About CSR (ASX:CSR)

CSR Limited manufactures and supplies building products for residential and commercial construction in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Building Products, Glass, Aluminium, and Property segments. The Building Products segment offers lightweight systems, such as Gyprock plasterboard, Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, Cemintel fibre cement, Himmel Interior Systems, and Rondo rolled formed steel products; and insulation products comprising Bradford and Martini insulation, Bradford energy solutions, and Edmonds ventilation systems, as well as bricks and roofing products, and AFS walling systems.

