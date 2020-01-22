RPC (RES) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

RPC (NYSE:RES) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect RPC to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RPC had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect RPC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.53. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -18.67 and a beta of 1.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RES. Scotiabank downgraded shares of RPC from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised shares of RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.