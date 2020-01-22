Brokerages Anticipate Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.44 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) to report sales of $10.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Shotspotter’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.68 million and the lowest is $10.20 million. Shotspotter posted sales of $9.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shotspotter will report full year sales of $40.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.00 million to $40.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.35 million, with estimates ranging from $48.02 million to $48.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Shotspotter.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Shotspotter had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSTI. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Shotspotter in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Shotspotter in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. National Securities raised Shotspotter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Shotspotter from $64.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price target on Shotspotter from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

In other Shotspotter news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $42,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter worth $2,303,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 334.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 42,286 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Shotspotter in the third quarter worth $461,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 17.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shotspotter by 73.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SSTI opened at $28.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $321.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.14 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.20. Shotspotter has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $58.61.

Shotspotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

