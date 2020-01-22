$5.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will report $5.44 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.40 billion. Netflix posted sales of $4.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year sales of $20.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.09 billion to $20.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $24.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.89 billion to $25.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.18.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $338.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $323.71 and its 200 day moving average is $307.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $385.99. The company has a market capitalization of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,516 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.04, for a total value of $17,011,172.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,011,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after buying an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $211,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $2,409,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

