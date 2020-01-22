Ingersoll-Rand (IR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Ingersoll-Rand has set its FY19 guidance at ~$6.40 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ingersoll-Rand to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IR stock opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $138.33.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $876,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

About Ingersoll-Rand

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

