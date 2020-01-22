Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) will post $3.24 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sempra Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.40 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.08 billion. Sempra Energy posted sales of $3.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will report full year sales of $11.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.97 billion to $11.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $11.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.29 billion to $11.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sempra Energy.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $153.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.70.

In other news, Director Andres Conesa bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $147.26 per share, for a total transaction of $294,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $1,284,350.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,481,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,257,000 after buying an additional 672,259 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,971,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,969,000 after buying an additional 166,998 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,222,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,993,000 after buying an additional 6,558 shares during the period. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 768,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,503,000 after buying an additional 48,020 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 647,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,633,000 after buying an additional 66,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $157.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.42 and a 200 day moving average of $144.41. The company has a market cap of $44.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $111.47 and a 12-month high of $158.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.9675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

