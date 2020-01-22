Avnet (AVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Avnet has set its Q2 guidance at $0.35-0.45 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

AVT stock opened at $41.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.03 and its 200-day moving average is $42.14. Avnet has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $49.03.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 263,891 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total value of $10,840,642.28. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVT has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cross Research lowered Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Avnet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

