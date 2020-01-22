Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY20 guidance at $4.20-$4.50 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $856.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Applied Industrial Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AIT opened at $66.48 on Wednesday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AIT shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.67.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

