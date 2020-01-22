$51.78 Million in Sales Expected for Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) to post $51.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Front Yard Residential’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.81 million and the lowest is $51.74 million. Front Yard Residential posted sales of $54.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that Front Yard Residential will report full-year sales of $206.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $206.69 million to $206.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $222.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Front Yard Residential.
Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $50.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 30.66%.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 0.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 312,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 9.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Front Yard Residential by 331.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE RESI opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The stock has a market cap of $635.25 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.31. Front Yard Residential has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.28.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%.
Front Yard Residential Company Profile
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
