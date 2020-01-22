TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.67

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.67 and last traded at $7.67, with a volume of 372445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.39.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TLTZY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TELE2 AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

