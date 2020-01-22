United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.85

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$100.85 and last traded at C$100.41, with a volume of 1480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$100.26.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$97.78 and a 200 day moving average of C$95.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 15.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. United Co.s’s payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

