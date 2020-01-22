Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $21.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 97.55% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precision BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

NASDAQ DTIL opened at $10.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.98. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $23.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 78.51% and a negative net margin of 423.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Precision BioSciences will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christopher Heery bought 2,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $30,018.80. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of Precision BioSciences by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precision BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. 42.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

