HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IRWD. ValuEngine raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of IRWD opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 1.91. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $131.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.10 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.67% and a negative return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $113,766.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 558,160 shares in the company, valued at $7,144,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 11,385 shares of company stock valued at $141,233 over the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 53,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 50,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 5,744.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,031,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $3,406,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

