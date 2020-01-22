Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.

TSCO opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 50.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $2,623,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

