Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $105.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.13% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Tractor Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $113.00 price target on Tractor Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.16.
TSCO opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.00. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $82.62 and a one year high of $114.25.
In related news, EVP Benjamin F. Parrish, Jr. sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $29,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,562,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Michael Frazell sold 13,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total value of $1,323,804.09. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 50.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 200,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the second quarter valued at $2,623,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 62,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 46.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
