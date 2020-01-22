VF (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares

VF (NYSE:VFC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $119.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. Barclays started coverage on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut shares of VF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VF in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

VFC stock opened at $94.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.20. VF has a one year low of $76.77 and a one year high of $100.25. The stock has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.53.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The textile maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.04). VF had a return on equity of 32.04% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that VF will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 16,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total value of $1,543,000.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,303.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven E. Rendle sold 155,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $14,220,194.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,988.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,826 shares of company stock valued at $17,535,241 in the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in VF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VF by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

