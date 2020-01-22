Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.25

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$18.25 ($12.94) and last traded at A$18.23 ($12.93), with a volume of 294078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$18.01 ($12.77).

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$15.55.

About Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

