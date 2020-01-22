Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.25

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Carsales.Com Ltd (ASX:CAR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as A$18.25 ($12.94) and last traded at A$18.23 ($12.93), with a volume of 294078 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$18.01 ($12.77).

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is A$17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$15.55.

About Carsales.Com (ASX:CAR)

carsales.com Limited is an online automotive, motorcycle and marine classifieds business. The Company’s carsales network is an online destination for buying and selling cars, motorbikes, trucks, boats, caravans and machinery equipment. Its segments include Online Advertising Services, Data and Research Services, International, and Finance and Related Services.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Carsales.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carsales.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TELE2 AB/ADR Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.67
TELE2 AB/ADR Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.67
United Co.s Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.85
United Co.s Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.85
Precision BioSciences Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
Precision BioSciences Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Tractor Supply Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co
Tractor Supply Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co
VF Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares
VF Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report