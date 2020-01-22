SEEK (ASX:SEK) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.02

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$24.02 ($17.04) and last traded at A$23.83 ($16.90), with a volume of 916319 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$23.52 ($16.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$21.80.

In other SEEK news, insider Andrew Bassat 243,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

About SEEK (ASX:SEK)

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

TELE2 AB/ADR Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.67
TELE2 AB/ADR Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.67
United Co.s Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.85
United Co.s Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.85
Precision BioSciences Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
Precision BioSciences Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
Tractor Supply Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co
Tractor Supply Earns Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Co
VF Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares
VF Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Susquehanna Bancshares


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report