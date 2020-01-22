SEEK (ASX:SEK) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.02

SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$24.02 ($17.04) and last traded at A$23.83 ($16.90), with a volume of 916319 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$23.52 ($16.68).

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$21.80.

Get SEEK alerts:

In other SEEK news, insider Andrew Bassat 243,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th.

SEEK Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online employment marketplace services in Australia and internationally. It operates through SEEK Asia Pacific & Americas, and SEEK Investments segments. The company engages in matching of hirers and candidates with career opportunities and related services; and sourcing and placement of candidates into roles online, as well as the distribution and provision higher education courses.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for SEEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.