Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

NYSE RH opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $243.67. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $38,692,031.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,089,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,288 shares of company stock valued at $86,851,467 over the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

