Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

RH has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Restoration Hardware from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Restoration Hardware in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.58.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

NYSE RH opened at $221.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.75. Restoration Hardware has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $243.67. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.83.

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $676.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.54 million. Restoration Hardware had a negative return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Restoration Hardware will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary G. Friedman sold 161,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.90, for a total value of $38,692,031.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,309,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,089,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,288 shares of company stock valued at $86,851,467 over the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.