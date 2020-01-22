DA Davidson Begins Coverage on SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Analysts at DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.25 target price on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.92.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SciPlay will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCPL. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,041,000. SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SciPlay by 142.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,983,000 after buying an additional 1,096,793 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,100,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,000. 16.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

