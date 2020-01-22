Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.66% from the company’s previous close.

CTXS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.83.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock opened at $117.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.26 and a 200 day moving average of $103.07. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $118.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 97.57% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $860,202.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,883 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,359 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 6,133.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 51,983 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 51,149 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,372,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1,030.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

